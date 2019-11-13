Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

E Kazakhstan establishes cooperation with Germany

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
13 November 2019, 18:48
E Kazakhstan establishes cooperation with Germany

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to the Republic of Kazakhstan Tilo Klinner visited East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reported.

Tilo Klinner visited an investment center in the city of Semey. In the investment center Tilo Klinner and the accompanying group of entrepreneurs were presented the investment potential of East Kazakhstan. In addition, the delegation visited KazZinc LLP and «Ulba Metallurgical Plant» JSC. The delegation met with the governor of the region Danial Akhmetov.

photo

Tilo Klinner noted that the company SAP Kazakhstan, which is a branch of a German IT company, has concluded two memoranda of understanding with KazZinc LLP and Asia Auto JSC. The agreement signed with Asia Auto JSC provides for opening of a competence center on the basis of the East Kazakhstan State Technical University named after D. Serikbayev.

In addition the parties have discussed cooperation in the field of ore-processing wastes recycling.

photo

Foreign policy    Education    Industry  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan