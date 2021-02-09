E Kazakhstan district to build 14 social facilities

KOKPEKTY. KAZINFORM 14 social facilities and 10 two-family houses for the needy families will be built at Kokpekty district in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Governor of the region.

Governor of the district Serikkazy Sadvakassov reported to Governor of East Kazakhstan Daniyal Akhmetov on the socioeconomic development results in 2020 at the meeting held online. As of today the district is fulfilling 14 projects under the Regional Development 2025 program.

As stated there last year the district successfully realized the program of housing construction for large and low-income families. Construction of 20 two-family houses was completed so far. 10,159 sq m of housing was put into operation at large. Besides, a new sports complex will be constructed in Samarskoye village. 14 social facilities, 33 housing and utilities infrastructure and engineering and transport infrastructure facilities will be built this year under the Employment Roadmap. KZT 22.4 bln was allotted to have the projects realized.