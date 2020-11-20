E Kazakhstan comments on coronavirus cases among pupils

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan region reports that coronavirus cases among pupils are transmitted mainly by close contacts at home.

Governor Daniyal Akhmetov stressed that the region faces tough coronavirus situation. 14,402 cases have been detected since the registration of the first case. There are 659 patients are staying at hospitals.

Since the beginning of the new academic year the region confirmed some 410 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren. 291 of them studied online, 93 attended school. Most of the cases are home outbreaks.

All the schools were closed down as the epidemic hit, all pupils transferred to online learning. Notably, there are no pupils at hospitals.



