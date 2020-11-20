Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

E Kazakhstan comments on coronavirus cases among pupils

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 November 2020, 15:00
E Kazakhstan comments on coronavirus cases among pupils

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan region reports that coronavirus cases among pupils are transmitted mainly by close contacts at home.

Governor Daniyal Akhmetov stressed that the region faces tough coronavirus situation. 14,402 cases have been detected since the registration of the first case. There are 659 patients are staying at hospitals.

Since the beginning of the new academic year the region confirmed some 410 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren. 291 of them studied online, 93 attended school. Most of the cases are home outbreaks.

All the schools were closed down as the epidemic hit, all pupils transferred to online learning. Notably, there are no pupils at hospitals.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final