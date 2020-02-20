Go to the main site
    E Kazakhstan closes border with China

    20 February 2020, 12:52

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Governor of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov announced the closure of the region’s border with China , Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a meeting with the residents of Zaissan municipality he assured that none of the foreigners will cross the border.

    «The border with China has been closed. That is why I urge everyone to keep calm. As for 5 Kazakh citizens who have recently returned from China, all of them will be placed in quarantine. In three days I will come back to Zaissan to personally monitor the situation,» Danial Akhmetov.

    Earlier, the administration of the East Kazakhstan region denied the information that the nationals of China infected with coronavirus will be placed in Zaissan hospitals.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

