    E Kazakhstan builds hematology centre

    5 August 2021, 12:53

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A hematology centre meeting international standards is being built in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reports.

    «One of the priority issues today is the regional epidemiological situation. The situation is under control though it remains complicated. The region is still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. There are 39 infectious diseases hospitals in the region as of now. Another 8,100 COVID-19 beds may be rolled out in case of need,» Governor of East Kazakhstan Daniyal Akhmetov said.

    He also added that construction of a new children’s rehabilitation centre is underway. A new hematology centre conforming to the international standards is being built in Ust Kamenogorsk. It is expected not only to treat blood diseases but also conduct research.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

