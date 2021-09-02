Go to the main site
    E Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions in COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

    2 September 2021, 09:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 2 the most of the regions of Kazakhstan are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red zone’.

    Notably, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions moved to the ‘yellow zone’.

    Turkestan region is the only one in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 880 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 798,671.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
