    E Kazakhstan allots KZT 124.8 bln for medical assistance to people

    27 May 2021, 18:09

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM «East Kazakhstan region allocated KZT 124.8 bln for medical assistance to people. KZT 75.8 bln is specified for free guaranteed health care and KZT 48.9 bln through compulsory medical social insurance,» head of the East Kazakhstan affiliate of the Social Medical Insurance Foundation Galymzhan Abilov said.

    Outpatient-polyclinic and in-patient care will be available for all this year. The bulk of funds will be channeled for preserving children’s health. Medical workers fighting against COVID-19 will get bonuses. 5,346 health workers received supplementary benefits up to KZT 695.9 mln. 7,115 workers got fringe benefits worth KZT 695.9 mln in February, KZT 600.1 mln in March.

    The Foundation keeps on working to protect rights of patients. To this end its has 1406 communications centres, Qoldau 24/7 mobile application and Saqtandyrybot in Telegram.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

