Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

E Kazakhstan allots KZT 124.8 bln for medical assistance to people

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 May 2021, 18:09
E Kazakhstan allots KZT 124.8 bln for medical assistance to people

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM «East Kazakhstan region allocated KZT 124.8 bln for medical assistance to people. KZT 75.8 bln is specified for free guaranteed health care and KZT 48.9 bln through compulsory medical social insurance,» head of the East Kazakhstan affiliate of the Social Medical Insurance Foundation Galymzhan Abilov said.

Outpatient-polyclinic and in-patient care will be available for all this year. The bulk of funds will be channeled for preserving children’s health. Medical workers fighting against COVID-19 will get bonuses. 5,346 health workers received supplementary benefits up to KZT 695.9 mln. 7,115 workers got fringe benefits worth KZT 695.9 mln in February, KZT 600.1 mln in March.

The Foundation keeps on working to protect rights of patients. To this end its has 1406 communications centres, Qoldau 24/7 mobile application and Saqtandyrybot in Telegram.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final