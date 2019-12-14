Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

E Kazakhstan: 40 families receive keys to new apartments on eve of Independence Day

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
14 December 2019, 14:19
E Kazakhstan: 40 families receive keys to new apartments on eve of Independence Day

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Forty families received keys to new apartments on the eve of Independence Day of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The keys to new apartments in Karagayli microdistrict were bestowed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and the Akim of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov.

photo

Danial Akhmetov said that in accordance with the instructions of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a number of specific measures have been taken in Kazakhstan to provide housing for certain categories of citizens including mothers with many children, people grown in orphanages, socially vulnerable segments of the population and public sector workers.

photo

Since the beginning of the year 440 large families of low income from the waiting list have been provided with housing.

photo

photo

East Kazakhstan region   
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final