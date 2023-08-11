Dutch rider Ide Schelling joins Astana Qazaqstan Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is happy to announce the newcomer for the next two seasons: the Dutch rider Ide Schelling (25) is going to join the Kazakh team for 2024 and 2025.

«Definitely, it’s an exciting and new step after spending my first years as a pro rider in the same team. I think, now it’s right moment to move on and I feel like with Astana Qazaqstan Team we have a great match. The type of rider that I am and the possibilities I see in the team look like a great combo. I feel that I can show all my potential in this team and I’m looking forward to make the most out of it together with all the riders and staff. I hope to keep going with the line of this year and keep aiming for victory, I’m ready for the next step in my career», said Ide Schelling, Kazinform quotes the Team’s official website.

Ide Schelling turned pro in 2020 and since that moment he scored several nice wins and important results. Thus, Ide won GP of Canton of Aargau, was second in the Tour of Norway, 4th in the De Brabantse Pijl and 5th in the Baloise Belgium Tour all in 2021. Also, during his first years as a pro Ide Schelling got some valuable experience in the Grand Tours, taking part in La Vuelta in 2020 and the Tour de France in 2021.

There is no doubt that the current season of 2023 is his most successful year so far. Ide won a stage at the Itzulia Basque Country and the Tour of Slovenia, finished third in two stages of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya and a stage of the Tour of Oman.

«We saw a great progress of Ide as a rider during this season, he impressed us in some important races with the way he was riding, with the way he was winning and fighting for a win. Ide is quite a fast guy who can be competitive in hilly and medium mountain stages and the classic races. I am sure the result he got in 2023 is just the beginning and in Astana Qazaqstan Team he will find all he will need for a further development. The team is ready to provide Ide the possibilities to prove himself in the races which suits him well, but also, we would like to see him next to the leaders in the Grand Tours. With the experience he got at just 25 years old Ide could be a solid helper in any of the Grand Tours», – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.