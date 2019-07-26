Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Dutch Ambassador to Kazakhstan completes his diplomatic mission

    26 July 2019, 18:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko presented the Certificate of Honour to Ambassador of the Netherlands Dirk Jan Kop, who is completing his diplomatic mission in our country.

    It was noted that during the three yearsof work in Kazakhstan Dirk Jan Kop made a significant contribution to thestrengthening of bilateral relations, as evidenced by the expansion of tradeand investment cooperation between the countries.

    Roman Vassilenko expressed his gratitudeto the Netherlands for supporting Kazakhstan's initiatives, and voiced anintention to further expand cooperation both on bilateral basis and at theinternational stage.

    The Kazakh diplomat wished to his Dutch colleague successin his future diplomatic activities, noting that Dirk Jan Kop would always be awelcome guest in Kazakhstan.

    The Ambassador of the Netherlands thankedthe leadership of Kazakhstan for effective cooperation and support of hisperformance in strengthening the Kazakh-Dutch cooperation.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA