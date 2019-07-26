Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dutch Ambassador to Kazakhstan completes his diplomatic mission

26 July 2019, 18:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko presented the Certificate of Honour to Ambassador of the Netherlands Dirk Jan Kop, who is completing his diplomatic mission in our country.

It was noted that during the three years of work in Kazakhstan Dirk Jan Kop made a significant contribution to the strengthening of bilateral relations, as evidenced by the expansion of trade and investment cooperation between the countries.

Roman Vassilenko expressed his gratitude to the Netherlands for supporting Kazakhstan's initiatives, and voiced an intention to further expand cooperation both on bilateral basis and at the international stage.

The Kazakh diplomat wished to his Dutch colleague success in his future diplomatic activities, noting that Dirk Jan Kop would always be a welcome guest in Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador of the Netherlands thanked the leadership of Kazakhstan for effective cooperation and support of his performance in strengthening the Kazakh-Dutch cooperation.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU  
