    Dutch ambassador bids farewell to Kazakhstan after three years

    29 July 2019, 15:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dirk Jan Kop who served as the ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan for three years is ending his mission, Kazinform has learnt from the embassy’s Facebook page.

    «Today I ended my tour of duty as ambassador of the Netherlands toKazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The three years I spent here were aroller-coaster of new impressions in which my country continued to be wellestablished as a very important economic partner and a strong advocate forreform and the rule of law. To get acquainted with so many new colleagues,friends, interesting people in politics, business, culture and science was ahighly enriching experience,» the outgoing Dutch ambassadorwrote in a Facebook post.

    Dirk Jan Kop wished everybody allwell, adding that he expects to cross paths again with the people he met inthree Central Asian countries on this small planet of ours.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the Netherlands
