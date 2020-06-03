Go to the main site
    Dust storms to hit some regions of Kazakhstan

    3 June 2020, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Fervent head accompanied by thunderstorms and dust storms will hit some regions of Kazakhstan on June 4, Kazhydromet reports.

    Thunderstorms will strike Akmola region. Fog will blanket in the morning and evening. Chances of storm are high.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s and dust storm will roll through Kyzylorda region tomorrow. Chances of storm are high. Heat will scorch tomorrow the region with mercury rising up to record 47 degree Celsius.

    Thunderstorms and hail will batter North Kazakhstan. Fog will cover the region on June 4-5. Chances of storm are high.

    Thunderstorms will also hit the north of Mangistau region while the south will observe high heat up to 38 degrees Celsius. Chances of storm are high.

    West Kazakhstan will also face thunderstorms and high wind.

    High wind will sweep through Nur-Sultan in the afternoon. High wind of 15-18 m/s will hit the city.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

