Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Dust storms predicted for southern regions of Kazakhstan

    27 May 2020, 17:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warnings were announced in Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Fervent heat +41°C is expected in the afternoon of May 28 in Kyzylorda region. Northeast wind gusting to 15-20 mps with a dust storm is predicted for the city of Kyzylorda. Chance of storm is 95-100%.

    Fog will blanket some parts of North-Kazakhstan region on May 28-29 during night and morning hours. Hail, 15-20 southwestern wind gusting to 25 mps are forecast for North Kazakhstan region in the afternoon of May 29.

    Thunderstorm, squalls, 15-20 mps southwestern wind and hail are expected in the city of Petropavlovsk on May 29. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3