Dust storms predicted for southern regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 May 2020, 17:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warnings were announced in Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Fervent heat +41°C is expected in the afternoon of May 28 in Kyzylorda region. Northeast wind gusting to 15-20 mps with a dust storm is predicted for the city of Kyzylorda. Chance of storm is 95-100%.

Fog will blanket some parts of North-Kazakhstan region on May 28-29 during night and morning hours. Hail, 15-20 southwestern wind gusting to 25 mps are forecast for North Kazakhstan region in the afternoon of May 29.

Thunderstorm, squalls, 15-20 mps southwestern wind and hail are expected in the city of Petropavlovsk on May 29. Chance of storm is 90-95%.


