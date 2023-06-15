Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 June 2023, 07:09
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets forecast mainly weather without precipitations across Kazakhstan on June 15, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Occasional rains and thunderstorms are expected today in the country’s southeast, southwest, while dust storms are set to roll through the south. High wind is forecast locally.

The scorching heat is to persist another day in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Aktobe, and Turkistan regions.

The fire threat remains extreme in Turkistan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Ulytau regions.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstani Zhubanazar clinches bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia
Kazakhstani Zhubanazar clinches bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia
June 25. Today's Birthdays
June 25. Today's Birthdays
June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches 1st ATP 500 final in his career in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches 1st ATP 500 final in his career in Halle
President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council
President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council
Head of State chairs extraordinary meeting of Security Council
Head of State chairs extraordinary meeting of Security Council
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign
Rains expected in most of Kazakhstan
Rains expected in most of Kazakhstan
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan