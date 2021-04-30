Go to the main site
    Dust storms and hail predicted for parts of Kazakhstan Apr 30

    30 April 2021, 07:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan on Friday, April 30, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Weather without precipitation is forecast only for western Kazakhstan. Parts of the country will see occasional showers with thunderstorms.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-25 mps in North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan region.

    Portions of North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog.

    Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl region

    Kudrenok Tatyana

