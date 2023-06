Dust storm to batter S Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert has been issued for two regions of Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, on September 14 dust storm will grip Turkestan region. Chances of the storm are high.

Thunderstorms will hit tomorrow Kyzylorda region. Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is expected to roll across the region. Chances of the storm are high.