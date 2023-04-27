Go to the main site
    Dust storm sweeps eastern Mongolia

    27 April 2023, 21:13

    BARUUN-URT. KAZINFORM - A strong dust storm hit the eastern part of Mongolia on Thursday, causing poor road visibility, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    The wind speed is reaching up to 24 meters per second in the eastern provinces of Sukhbaatar, Khentii and Dornod, the country's meteorology and environmental monitoring agency said in a statement.

    In addition, the central part of the country, including the national capital Ulan Bator is now seeing strong winds, snow storms and a sudden air temperature drop, it said.

    The inclement weather is expected to continue across large parts of the country in the coming days, it said, urging the public, especially nomadic herders and drivers, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

    Mongolia has a harsh continental climate as strong winds, snow and dust storms are common during spring.

    Climate change-related desertification has been the main factor behind the increasing frequency of yellow dust storms in Mongolia in recent years, according to the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

    The Asian country has a total land area of 1,564,116 square km, and around 77 percent of the country's total territory has been somehow affected by desertification and land degradation, according to official data.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

