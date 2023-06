Dust storm rages across Mangistau region

MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM Monster wind and dust storm are sweeping today through Mangistau region, Lada.kz reports.

The regional emergency situations department warned of high wind gusting up to 17-22 m/s. A flight en route Aktau-Nur-Sultan is being delayed as of now. Mets warn of dust storm to blanket the region tomorrow, March 17.