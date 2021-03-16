Go to the main site
    Dust storm hits Atyrau region

    16 March 2021, 22:16

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region today has been choked in duststorm stirred by heavy winds, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Dust storms caused by winds blowing up to 20mps have occurred in Atyrau city and some districts of Atyrau region. According to Atyrau region’s emergency situations department, the region is to brace for storm winds on March 17, 2021.

    It is predicted that wind is to reach up to 23mps and over.

    The region’s emergency situations department warns drivers to stay vigilant, maintain a safe distance and the residents to keep away from buildings with large roofs.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

