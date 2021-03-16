Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dust storm hits Atyrau region

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 March 2021, 22:16
Dust storm hits Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region today has been choked in duststorm stirred by heavy winds, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dust storms caused by winds blowing up to 20mps have occurred in Atyrau city and some districts of Atyrau region. According to Atyrau region’s emergency situations department, the region is to brace for storm winds on March 17, 2021.

photo

It is predicted that wind is to reach up to 23mps and over.

The region’s emergency situations department warns drivers to stay vigilant, maintain a safe distance and the residents to keep away from buildings with large roofs.

photo


