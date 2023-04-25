Go to the main site
    Dust storm batters Atyrau region

    25 April 2023, 16:14

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Strong wind gusting up to 20-22mps kicked up a dust storm blanketing the city of Atyrau and some bordering districts today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Atyrau and some nearby districts are experiencing a dust storm due to gusty winds, causing low visibility on roads.

    The weather warning is in place for Atyrau region as 20-22mps gusts are forecast. Gusts exceeding 22mps are predicted outside the city.

    Citizens of Atyrau are recommended to maintain vigilance in and outside the city.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

