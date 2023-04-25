Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dust storm batters Atyrau region

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 April 2023, 16:14
Dust storm batters Atyrau region Photo from open sources

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Strong wind gusting up to 20-22mps kicked up a dust storm blanketing the city of Atyrau and some bordering districts today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Atyrau and some nearby districts are experiencing a dust storm due to gusty winds, causing low visibility on roads.

The weather warning is in place for Atyrau region as 20-22mps gusts are forecast. Gusts exceeding 22mps are predicted outside the city.

Citizens of Atyrau are recommended to maintain vigilance in and outside the city.


