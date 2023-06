Dust storm and strong wind to roll across Kyzylorda region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issued storms alerts for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Dust storm and high wind are expected tomorrow to sweep across Kyzylorda region.

Ground frosts and patches of fog are forecast to hit North Kazakhstan in the night. The strong wind is predicted to gust at a speed of 15-20 m/s during the day accompanied by thunderstorms.