Dust storm and scorching heat to batter Atyrau region

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM Mets and emergency situations department of Atyrau region warn of approaching dust storm and scorching heat, Kazinform reports.

High wind will be gusting up to 20 m/s on June 18 locally. Mercury will rise as high as to 36 degrees Celsius.

The emergency situations department urges all to follow the warnings, cover heads and drink water when going outside.