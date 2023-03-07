Go to the main site
    Dushanbe to host next consultative meeting of the heads of Central Asian states

    7 March 2023, 17:12

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The fifth consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia and the regular meeting of the founding council of the heads of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea will be held on September 14-15 this year in Dushanbe, Kazinform learned from KABAR Agency.

    The fourth consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia was held in the city of Cholpon-Ata of Kyrgyzstan on July 21, 2022.

    Then the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev spoke at a consultative meeting and put forward a number of proposals.

    In addition, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, suggested inviting representatives of neighboring countries, including Russia and China, to consultative meetings of the heads of state of Central Asia.

