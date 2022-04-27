Dushanbe to host CIS Ministerial Council on 13 May

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS Ministerial Council is set to meet in person in Dushanbe on 13 May, First Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Leonid Anfimov told the media in Minsk on 26 April, BelTA has learned.

«The meeting of the CIS Ministerial Council is to be held in Dushanbe on 13 May in a face-to-face format,» Leonid Anfimov said. «The agenda of the meeting was prepared a long time ago, but now Belarus has made additions to the definition of the base organization in the field of notarial activities. It is assumed that the Belarusian Notary Chamber will receive the status of the base organization,» BelTA reports.

The CIS Ministerial Council will look into the topical issues of the international agenda. «This is a plan of priority actions to advance cooperation between the foreign ministries, a plan of ministerial consultations. These are also the issues of setting up a base organization in the field of tourism and a plan of scientific works meeting the criteria of fundamental research,» Leonid Anfimov said.

Minsk is set to host a meeting of the CIS Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives on 26 April. Members of the council intend to discuss four items, including the preparations for the regular meetings of the CIS Ministerial Council and the CIS Council of the Heads of Government.

The council will also review the results of the Year of Architecture and Urban Planning in the Commonwealth of Independent States. In 2021, a number of large-scale events for architecture and urban planning experts were held in the CIS member states with an aim of developing a coordinated policy for further fruitful cooperation of the CIS states in the field of architecture and urban planning, to exchange experience in the use of best practices.