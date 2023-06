Dump truck driver dies at Ayat bauxite mine in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Two dump trucks crashed leading to one death at the Ayat bauxite mine in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

An investigation into the accident is underway.