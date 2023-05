Dulat Bekbauov claims IBA Men's World Boxing Championships silver

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxer Dulat Bekbauov of Kazakhstan clinched silver after losing to Uzbek Asadkhudzha Muidinkhudzhayev in the 67kg final, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrödinger's sport.

Kazakhstan's Dulat Bekbauov claimed a silver medal after being defeated by Uzbekistan's Asadkhudzha Muidinkhudzhayev 0-5 in his first-ever IBA Men's World Boxing Championships.

The 28-year-old Kazakhstani was the silver medalist at the 2022 Asian Boxing Championships after beating Asadkhudzha Muidinkhudzhayev in the semi-final bout.

Earlier it was reported that reigning Asian champion Sanzhar Tashkebai beat Georgian Sakhil Alakhverdovi 10:0 in the 48kg final, claiming gold.

Three more Kazakhstanis Makhmud Sabyrkhan (54kg), Aslanbek Shybergenov (71kg), and Nurbek Oralbai (80kg) are to compete in the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships final today.