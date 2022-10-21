21 October 2022, 11:13

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress 2022 in November

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will co-host the 45th World Hospital Federation’s World Hospital Congress, under the theme «Global Learnings, Local Actions: Sustainable Healthcare».

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the Congress will be held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DWTC), from 9th-11th November 2022, with pre-congress activities taking place on 8th November. More than 1,000 participants from 60 countries are expected to attend the conference, WAM reports.

Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Conference, said the Congress will discuss the latest global developments related to health care challenges faced by hospitals around the world, better application practices, innovations, smart solutions and digital technology in the health sector as well as how to provide sustainable health services to members of society and ensure the service continuity during and after crises.

He added that the conference will also discuss the challenges and solutions of the health care workforce, ways and processes to ensure the well-being of health care providers, attention to comprehensive patient-centred health care to improve outcomes, the importance of building knowledge, skills and confidence for the success of a leader, and the role of leadership in building and shaping successful health institutions.

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, Chair of the Scientific Committee of the conference, noted that more than 30 scientific sessions that will be attended by 150 speakers that will take place over the course of three days. «The sessions will review the innovations and health solutions adopted by hospital leaders and global healthcare decision-makers in light of the lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ways to ensure flexibility and sustainability in healthcare provision,» she said.

Dr. Al Khaja underscored that the conference constitutes a valuable opportunity for participants and decision-makers from different countries of the world to exchange expertise and experience, develop medical protocols for hospitals, modernise systems and means of diagnosis and treatment, as well as support medical research related to patient safety within hospitals, medical centres and clinics.

30 workshops will precede the launch of the Congress, and will witness the participation of executive leaders across various international hospitals.

The Congress will also be accompanied by a specialised medical exhibition in which more than 13 local, regional and international companies will present their latest developments and health innovations related to various medical specialties.

Photo: WAM