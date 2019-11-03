Dubai Silicon Oasis, Intel launch new phase of Innovation Centre

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Dubai Silicon Oasis, DSO, the integrated free zone technology park, and Intel, the Silicon Valley-headquartered tech giant, yesterday announced the launch of the new phase of «Intel Innovation Centre» that is directly aligned with the «Project Mustakbal», an initiative that was revealed by Intel during the event and seeks to further accelerate the Middle East’s game-changing digital transformation.

Hosted at Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), DSOA’s wholly owned tech incubation centre, Intel Innovation Centre is set to become a hub for future technological development in the region that will feature Artificial Intelligence, AI, Blockchain, Video analytics and Autonomous Driving, WAM reports.

The centre’s offerings will span three categories: Market-ready Solutions, Intel Select Solutions and Intel Technology Showcase Demos.D. Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy CEO of DSOA, officially inaugurated the Innovation Centre along with Taha Khalifa, Client Computing Sales Director and EMEA Territory GCC Country lead at Intel Corporation, in the presence of Muammar Al Katheeri, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Smart City at DSOA, Steven Long, Vice President Sales and Marketing Group & GM of CCG Sales at Intel, and senior officials from the two entities as well as Intel’s business partners.

Al Katheeri said, «Four years ago, we launched with Intel the region’s first Internet of Things (IoT) ignition lab that has already added significant value to tech start-ups and entrepreneurs in the UAE. Today we celebrate our partnership with Intel as we step forward together into a new milestone through the inauguration of the Intel Innovation Center that has found an ideal home at DSO. With its dynamic mix of business partners and boasting an environment that fosters the entrepreneurial spirit, DSO continues to push the boundaries of technological innovation.»

Taha Khalifa added, «The innovation centre underlines Intel’s continuous efforts to support the innovation community by facilitating access to the latest Intel technologies and hereby support the Dubai 2021 vision. It has already been popular with more than 1,000 visitors in the last four years. In that time, we have welcomed over 50 government delegations from around the world. We have received more than 100 high profile executives and CEO’s from local and multinational companies.»