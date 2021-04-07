Dubai-Nur-Sultan flight passenger tests positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 31 international flights from Germany, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on April 6, Kazinform has learnt from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee.

Of 4,388 passengers onboard of those flights, only 21 had no PCR test certificates.

15 flights carrying 2,450 passengers (2,430 with PCR tests, 20 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

7 flights with 748 passengers onboard (747 with PCR tests, 1 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

7 flights with 915 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

2 flights with 275 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city.

All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.

Of 22 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on April 5 without PCR tests, the passenger of the Dubai-Nur-Sultan flight tested positive for COVID-19.



