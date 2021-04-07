Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Dubai-Nur-Sultan flight passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 April 2021, 14:22
Dubai-Nur-Sultan flight passenger tests positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 31 international flights from Germany, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on April 6, Kazinform has learnt from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee.

Of 4,388 passengers onboard of those flights, only 21 had no PCR test certificates.

15 flights carrying 2,450 passengers (2,430 with PCR tests, 20 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

7 flights with 748 passengers onboard (747 with PCR tests, 1 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

7 flights with 915 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

2 flights with 275 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city.

All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.

Of 22 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on April 5 without PCR tests, the passenger of the Dubai-Nur-Sultan flight tested positive for COVID-19.


Coronavirus   Tourism   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15