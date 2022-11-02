Go to the main site
    Dubai issues first multi-entry visa to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fans

    2 November 2022, 17:40

    DUBAI. KAZINFORM Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has issued the first 90-day multiple-entry tourist visa for ‘’Hayya cardholders'' travelling to Doha for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

    Mohammed Jalal, a Jordanian football fan, has become the first recipient of the visa, WAM reports.

    This comes within the framework of the UAE's support for the State of Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 by hosting visitors to the event and allowing them to enter and leave the UAE several times during its validity period.

    Lt. General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA, said Qatar is expected to receive 1.4 million visitors during the World Cup period from 21st November to 18th December, 2022.

    He added that the GDRFA has completed its preparations to provide a package of unprecedented services for the football fans and those who wish to enjoy the New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai.

    Arrivals can have their visas before reaching the country and can shuttle frequently between Dubai and Doha for matches several times a day, he added.

