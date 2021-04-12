Dubai Holding, UN World Food Programme partner to feed children across region

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Dubai Holding has announced its strategic partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), aimed at supporting child nutrition in countries across the region including Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

Under this year-long strategic partnership, Dubai Holding will kick off the first joint campaign ‘A Meal for a Brighter Tomorrow’ this Ramadan up until Eid Al Adha, pledging to enable school meals to reach children in need. This campaign marks Dubai Holding’s first unified Ramadan campaign as a Group, encompassing all of its businesses, communities and destinations while mobilising employees and the wider community to collectively achieve social impact at a large scale, WAM reports.

The campaign in partnership with UNWFP is featured on ShareTheMeal, an app by UNWFP which raises funds to feed those in need around the world.

Amit Kaushal, Group CEO of Dubai Holding, said, «We are honoured to join the United Nations World Food Programme in its fight against hunger worldwide and contribute towards the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for a better, more prosperous future for all. Dubai Holding operates For the Good of Tomorrow, and all our companies share the vision of unlocking opportunities to help people, businesses and communities thrive in Dubai and beyond. Recently, we have redoubled our focus on sustainability in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and through this partnership, we will be able to take our commitment to the next level.»

According to UNWFP, today about 73 million school children around the world go to school hungry. In the MENA region alone, millions of primary and secondary school aged children are out of school as a result of poverty and conflict-induced displacement. In this context, school meals provide a strategic, cost-effective and efficient way to bring children back to school and reduce school dropout.

«We welcome this partnership with Dubai Holding which comes at a time when the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children and their families are dire,» said Mageed Yahia, Director of UNWFP UAE Office and Representative to the GCC.

«Providing school meals during this Holy month of Ramadan will help UNWFP make a difference in children’s lives as part of our continuous efforts to help communities reach food security and build resilience. We value our work with partners like Dubai Holding on initiatives that reflect the important role and powerful impact of private sector engagement in the region and beyond,» he added.

Dubai Holding’s efforts will support UNWFP scale up and improve its school feeding programme to help build a world with zero hunger.



