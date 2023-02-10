Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world's top 20 female players

10 February 2023, 09:09
DUBAI. KAZINFORM The world’s best female tennis players will line up 10 days from now to contest the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and strive for a share of a prize purse of US$2.9 million.

Taking place from 19th-25th February, the annual WTA event will see World No.1 Iga Swiatek lead an elite field featuring 18 of the 20 top-ranked players on the planet, including last month’s Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka, WAM reports.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, believes it is a testament to the growth of the women’s game to see such big names once more in Dubai. «I’m absolutely thrilled with how the whole tournament has progressed, and especially from the WTA side. We continue to attract the biggest names in tennis to our event each year.»

Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, commented, «Over the past 23 years, our event has grown exponentially. From the beginning, the goal was to attract as many of the top players as possible and this year’s line-up really highlights that the goal has been achieved.»

This month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will start with the 23rd staging of the WTA event, held from 19th to 25th February, before the 31st staging of the ATP Tour 500 tournament to be held from 26th February to 4th March.


Photo: wam.ae


