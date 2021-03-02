Dubai Culture to grant 1,000 long-term cultural visas

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Dubai Culture and Arts Authority announced that it will soon grant cultural visas to 1,000 creators and artists from across the world.

The first initiative of its kind in the world, the cultural visa launched in 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, seeks to position the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a hub for talent, WAM reports.

This move seeks to maximise the participation of creators, writers and artists in the emirate’s knowledge-based fields and raise the role of Dubai’s cultural and creative sectors in its development process. This objective is aligned with the UAE’s strategy to create a harmonious and sustainable society that attracts outstanding Arab and international talent.

Applications from 46 nationalities Since the announcement of the Cultural Visa, Dubai Culture received 261 cultural visa applications from individuals hailing from 46 nations. A total of 120 applicants have met the required and optional criteria. A majority of these applicants have been issued visas while the remaining are currently under process.

A home for creative talent Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, said, «Dubai provides a stimulating and supportive environment for creativity and creators. The decision to grant intellectuals, creators and talented individuals a cultural visa enhances the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, a thriving hub for talent, and a preferred cultural destination. Dubai’s contributions have helped raise the UAE’s position in the global cultural landscape by attracting exceptional writers, artists and creators. Establishing Dubai as a hub for outstanding Arab and international creative talent is part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s endeavour to develop the cultural economy and creative industries; attract, retain and empower talent; and give them opportunities to prosper and participate in the UAE’s development. It is also aligned with the goals and pillars of the 2020-2025 Dubai Culture Strategy.

