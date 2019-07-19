Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Dry weather predicted across Kazakhstan on Friday

    19 July 2019, 07:32

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - Most of Kazakhstan will see no precipitation on July 19. Rains withthunderstorms are expected in the western, southwestern, and eastern parts of thecountry, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    Strongwinds are expected in Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda,Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. In Zhambyl region, there will bea dust storm. It may hail in Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions. Besides,there will be patchy fog in North Kazakhstan region in the morning fog.

    Intense heat is predictedin Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangistau, WestKazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Moreover, there is a high risk ofwildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda and EastKazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued