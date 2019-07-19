Dry weather predicted across Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - Most of Kazakhstan will see no precipitation on July 19. Rains withthunderstorms are expected in the western, southwestern, and eastern parts of thecountry, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

Strongwinds are expected in Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda,Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. In Zhambyl region, there will bea dust storm. It may hail in Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions. Besides,there will be patchy fog in North Kazakhstan region in the morning fog.

Intense heat is predictedin Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangistau, WestKazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Moreover, there is a high risk ofwildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda and EastKazakhstan regions.