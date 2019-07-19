Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dry weather predicted across Kazakhstan on Friday

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
19 July 2019, 07:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Most of Kazakhstan will see no precipitation on July 19. Rains with thunderstorms are expected in the western, southwestern, and eastern parts of the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

Strong winds are expected in Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. In Zhambyl region, there will be a dust storm. It may hail in Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions. Besides, there will be patchy fog in North Kazakhstan region in the morning fog.

Intense heat is predicted in Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Moreover, there is a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

