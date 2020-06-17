Go to the main site
    Dry, hot summer: July sees very little rain

    17 June 2020, 11:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Air temperature in July will be within the climatic norm, Kazinform reported citing RSE Kazhydromet.

    Short-term waves of cold are expected in each decade of July as cold and wet air masses from the Atlantic, Scandinavian and Kara Sea regions will shift to Kazakhstan.

    Rain, gusty wind and lowering of air temperature are forecast for the country: in the northern part at night to + 7 + 12 ° С, during the day to + 17 + 23 ° С; in the southern part at night up to + 13 + 18 ° С, in the afternoon up to + 25 + 30 ° С.

    Alzhanova Raushan

