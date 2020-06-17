Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Dry, hot summer: July sees very little rain

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 June 2020, 11:22
Dry, hot summer: July sees very little rain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Air temperature in July will be within the climatic norm, Kazinform reported citing RSE Kazhydromet.

Short-term waves of cold are expected in each decade of July as cold and wet air masses from the Atlantic, Scandinavian and Kara Sea regions will shift to Kazakhstan.

Rain, gusty wind and lowering of air temperature are forecast for the country: in the northern part at night to + 7 + 12 ° С, during the day to + 17 + 23 ° С; in the southern part at night up to + 13 + 18 ° С, in the afternoon up to + 25 + 30 ° С.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events