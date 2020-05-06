Go to the main site
    Dry, cloudless weather predicted for Kazakhstan

    6 May 2020, 11:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dry and fair weather with some clouds is forecast for Kazakhstan on May 7-9, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, dry and mostly cloudless weather is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on May 7. In the coming days the weather will be affected by a southern cyclone which will shift to the west and south of Kazakhstan.

    Afterwards, dry weather will give way to occasional showers, thunderstorms and gusty wind. Meteorologists predict chances of hail will be high as well.

    As for temperature levels, they will go slightly up across the country.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

