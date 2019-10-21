Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Drunk man shots wife, wounds 5yo son

    21 October 2019, 14:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A resident of Nur-Sultan shot and killed his wife and injured his 5-year-old son, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the city’s police department.

    According to the police, a 59-year-old man shot and killed his wife, aged 55, and wounded his 5-year-old son.

    The woman died of a gunshot wound on the spot of the tragedy. The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital. The suspect was detained and put into a temporary detention center. A pre-trial investigation was launched.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Combating crime Incidents Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region