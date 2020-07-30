Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Drunk hit-and-run driver injures 2 in Almaty city

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 July 2020, 16:44
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A drunk driver hit a man and a toddler in Almaty on Wednesday and tried to flee the scene, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The news that the drunk driver seriously injured the man and the toddler in Vakhtangov Street in Almaty city went viral on social media.

Local police revealed that the hit-and-run driver had been detained. According to reports, he tried to flee the scene of the road accident and was apprehended. The expert medial commission is expected to evaluate the injuries of the man and the child.

The police investigation is underway.


