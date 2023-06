Drunk driver crashes into house in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A car rammed into a house in Petropavlovsk tonight, Kazinform reports.

According to the local police, a drunk driver lost control of the Lada vehicle and crashed into the house in Bereke microdistrict in Petropavlovsk. The police confirmed that the 41-year-old driver was drunk.

No casualties and injured were reported.