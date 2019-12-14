Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Drunk driver causes multiple-vehicle crash in Almaty

    14 December 2019, 10:08

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A man who was driving drunk caused a three-car pileup near the Central Mosque in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The suspected was detained by police. The traffic incident occurred on December 13 in Almaty. The driver, who was behind the wheel of Range Rover, caused a three-car collision. He tried to flee the scene and hit three pedestrians. They were rushed to a nearby hospital with various injuries.

    According to the police, the man was detained. At the moment he is in inpatient treatment under guard.

    The investigation is underway.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future