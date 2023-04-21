Drought situation remains extreme in Italy's Po river basin

ROME. KAZINFORM The Po River District Authority said Thursday that a recent wave of rain and snow in northern Italy has not alleviated the drought situation there, ANSA reports.

It said there was a situation of «extreme drought» at all of its monitoring stations along the Po, Italy's longest river.

The situation is bad at Italy's big lakes too.

It said Lake Garda was 37.1% full and at its lowest level since 1953.

It said Lake Maggiore was 43.8% full and Lake Como was at 23.5%.

The drought is causing massive problems for Italian farmers.

Scientists say that extreme weather events like heat waves, supercharged storms, flooding and droughts are becoming more frequent and more intense because of climate change caused by human greenhouse-gas emissions.



